Harrison (hamstring) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.

While the Texans haven't provided a definitive word on Harrison's status for Thursday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston relays that the 24-year-old wideout is trending toward missing a second straight contest now that he's yet to practice in any fashion this week. Since being acquired from the Cardinals in October, Harrison has suited up in three games for Houston and has recorded six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets.