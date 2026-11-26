Harrison (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Harrison has missed the Texans' last two contests, but after a limited practice Wednesday, the wideout's full participation Thursday sets the stage for him to return to action Sunday against the Ravens. Given Harrison's modest production over three outings since arriving in a trade with the Cardinals, he profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup option in Week 12, with Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell and possibly Kayshon Boutte (hip,'DNP' Thursday) also in Houston's WR mix.