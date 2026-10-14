Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Wednesday that Harrison will make his team debut Sunday versus the Jaguars in London, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrison was inactive for the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Lions before he was officially traded Monday to the Texans along with a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for 2027 second- and seventh-round picks. After passing his physical, Harrison took the field Wednesday for his first practice with the Texans. Houston may limit Harrison's snaps to some degree in Week 6, but once he fully absorbs his new playbook, he could make a push for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at receiver behind Nico Collins.