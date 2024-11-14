Collins (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Collins, whom the Texans had placed on injured reserve Oct. 9, was designated to return this past Friday and then logged one limited practice before he was added back to the 53-man roster and made inactive for Sunday's loss to the Lions. With the wideout poised to practice all week ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys, he's trending toward seeing his first game action since Oct. 6, when he suffered a pulled hamstring in a loss to the Bills. Now that Collins has moved past his injury, he's in line to reclaim his high-volume role as the top option in a Houston wideout corps that also features Tank Dell, with Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie and Robert Woods. In the five games he's played in this season, Collins has put up a 32-567-3 receiving line on 45 targets.