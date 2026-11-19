Blankenship is expected to move back into the defensive starting lineup Thursday night against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The safety missed two games with a broken hand and concussion before returning last Sunday against the Browns. He played just two defensive snaps versus Cleveland and logged 12 on special teams, but the Texans are swapping Blankenship back in at safety ahead of M.J. Stewart. Blankenship has 47 tackles (26 solo) and three pass breakups, including an interception, across seven appearances this season.