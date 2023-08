Thomsa (concussion) is set to join the Vikings' practice squad, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Thomas' preseason came to an end after he suffered a concussion in Minnesota's exhibition finale. He has since presumably cleared the league's protocols, as he was waived by the team and subsequently picked back up by their practice squad. The 25-year-old North Carolina State product will now look to make an impression at practice.