Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that Tate (shoulder) will practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tate has been sidelined for the Titans' past two games and wasn't able to practice in advance of either contest while he managed the shoulder injury, but he'll take a notable step forward in his recovery by getting back on the field. While the Titans won't reveal until after practice concludes whether Tate was a full or limited participant, the rookie's involvement in the team's first Week 11 session is generally a positive sign for his chances of playing Sunday in Dallas.