Titans head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he's hopeful that Tate (shoulder) will return to action Week 11 versus the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Even with the benefit of a Week 9 bye, Tate still wound up being sidelined for a second straight game in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Jaguars on account of the shoulder injury. Though Saleh is optimistic that the rookie wideout will be ready to go for the Titans' upcoming game in Dallas, Tate will first need to return to practice in some fashion to make that a reality. Tate remained a non-participant in practice throughout Week 10 prep.