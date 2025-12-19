Helm (toe) logged a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm's full participation Friday is an encouraging sign, but it didn't allow him to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against a depleted Chiefs team. Nonetheless, the rookie fourth-round pick appears more likely than not to suit up, which would give Helm an opportunity to keep building momentum after catching at least four passes in four of the past five games.