Willis remains the backup quarterback in the immediate aftermath of the draft, but he will have to earn the role moving forward, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so to call his future with the team into question appears drastic on the surface. However, after he struggled immensely in limited action as a rookie, Tennessee opted to spend an early second-round selection on Will Levis in the 2023 draft. Ryan Tannehill remains the clear starter for the time being, though coach Mike Vrabel said that he will let the player's performance dictate their spot on the depth chart as the season draws closer. As a result, Willis is heading into a pivotal time for his pro career, even though he's entering only his second season.