Westbrook-Ikhine recorded three receptions on eight targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders.
Westbrook-Ikhine enjoyed the benefits of Will Levis taking to the air a season-high 37 times by recording his highest target total of the campaign. He struggled to convert that into receptions, though he was impactful with his catches by tallying a pair of scores from 27 and 17 yards. Westbrook-Ikhine now has 10 touchdowns on only 23 receptions, an unsustainable pace. On the other hand, he has found the end zone eight times in his last eight games.
