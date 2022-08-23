Burks practiced without a sleeve on his leg Monday, Ben Arthur of The Tennessean reports.
Burks was spotted with a wrap on his left leg during the Titan's preseason game against Tampa Bay on Saturday. However, he was back to a full practice with the team Monday, running routes and fielding punts. Burks now will focus on remaining on the field consistently, as he's dealt with conditioning concerns and minor bumps and bruises that have sidelined him for portions of camp.
