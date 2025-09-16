The Commanders hosted Mullen (shoulder) for a workout Monday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Mullen spent the entire 2024 season on the Ravens' injured after dislocating his shoulder during the preseason in late August. The 2019 second-rounder appears to have fully recovered from the injury as he looks to catch on with a team in need of depth at corner. Mullen last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Cardinals (eight games) and Cowboys (one game) and finished with 16 tackles (13 solo) and a pass defense.