The Colts waived Bentley on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi finished the preseason with 22 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches (on four targets) for 13 yards and a 20-yard kickoff return across three games. Bentley wasn't able to crack the Colts' 53-man roster, but he's a candidate to remain in Indianapolis as a member of the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.