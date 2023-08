Smith agreed to terms with the Vikings on Wednesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

After leading the XFL in rushing last season with 791 yards in 10 games, Smith has been signed by Minnesota. Before the XFL, the running back went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Saints, but they waived him just months later. Expect the Baylor product to compete for a depth role at running back or a spot on Minnesota's practice squad ahead of the coming season.