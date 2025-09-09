Cashman (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's contest against the Bears, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.

Cashman pulled up lame after trying to chase down Caleb Williams after the quarterback had escaped the pocket in the third quarter. It is now understood that the linebacker suffered a hamstring injury, and his status at practice this week will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons in Week 2.