Cashman (elbow) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

Cashman was able to log a full session after opening the week as a limited participant at practice Wednesday with an elbow issue. The linebacker is now set to try and build off of his 17-tackle performance from Week 17 against the Lions when the Vikings square off with the Packers on Sunday.

