Vikings' Blake Cashman: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman (elbow) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Cashman was able to log a full session after opening the week as a limited participant at practice Wednesday with an elbow issue. The linebacker is now set to try and build off of his 17-tackle performance from Week 17 against the Lions when the Vikings square off with the Packers on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Managing elbow issue•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Season-high 17 tackles vs. Detroit•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Matches season high in Week 16 win•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Notches 11 takedowns in win•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Racks up 10 stops in rout•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Collects nine tackles in loss•