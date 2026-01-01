Cashman (elbow) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Cashman thrived with a season-high 17 tackles against Detroit on Christmas Day, but he appears to have hurt his elbow in the process. At this point it seems more likely than not that the veteran linebacker will be able to suit up for Sunday's season finale against the Packers, though Cashman's practice status throughout the remainder of this week bears keeping an eye on. Should Cashman have to sit out Sunday's contest, Ivan Pace could absorb most of his snaps on defense.