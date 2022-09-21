Hunter registered six tackles (four solo) and one sack during Monday's 24-7 loss to the Eagles.

Hunter has started the season with a sack in back-to-back games, but he was one of the lone bright spots for the Vikings on Monday. The 2015 third-round pick recorded exactly 14.5 sacks in consecutive seasons before sitting out the 2020 campaign due to a neck injury and appearing in only seven games due to a pectoral injury last year. If he can stay healthy, he figures to be at the top of the league in sacks by the end of the year.