Vikings' Everson Griffen: Absence not injury related
Griffen's absence from the team during the early portion of training camp is not due to injury and he's expected to rejoin the team in the coming days, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Griffen appears to be in no danger of missing any danger of missing Week 1 due to injury given the news, missing time due to a personal matter rather than the knee injury rather than the knee injury he suffered during the spring. He should retake his starting role when he returns, looking to build off a 13-sack 2017 campaign.
