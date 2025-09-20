Smith (illness) is expected to be available Sunday against the Bengals, barring a last-minute setback, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Smith, who has missed the Vikings' first two games, is listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this week. Assuming he's active Sunday, the addition of Smith would provide his team's secondary with a boost, while offering fantasy managers IDP utility, assuming no workload restrictions out of the gate. In 16 regular-season games in 2024, Smith recorded 87 tackles and three interceptions.