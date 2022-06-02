Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Bullard will join his fourth team in as many years and, while dealing with numerous ailments that limited him to nine games, recorded 21 tackles and one pass defended in Atlanta last season. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
