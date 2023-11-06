Mullens could be designated to return from IR this week, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mullens will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be added to the active roster if he is designated to return. However, O'Connell is not certain they'll open that window this week. Either way, Joshua Dobbs will likely get the start in Week 10 against the Saints, even if the Southern Miss product is activated ahead of time.