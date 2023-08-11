Mullens was 14-of-20 passing for 139 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in Thursday's preseason loss at Seattle.
Mullens had a solid performance while getting the preseason start while rookie Jaren Hall was underwhelming (2.6 YPA). Mullens looks to have a solid lead on the backup role to Kirk Cousins at this point.
More News
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Agrees to two-year deal•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Expected to re-sign with Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Plays second half in win•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Throws TD late in blowout loss•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Traded to Minnesota•
-
Raiders' Nick Mullens: Links up with Raiders•