Muse appeared in two games during the 2023 season, catching his only target for a 22-yard gain.

The 2022 seventh-round pick secured the first catch of his NFL career in Week 18 against the Lions. In total, Muse played just two offensive snaps in 2023 and another 29 on special teams. He didn't see action until after T.J. Hockenson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 16. Muse will compete for a reserve role next summer. He's scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent.