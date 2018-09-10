Vikings' Trae Waynes: Expected to practice this week
Waynes (knee) is expected to participate in practice this week, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Waynes was also spotted without a brace on his right knee, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. This is good news for the Vikings' starting left cornerback, but it remains to be seen whether Waynes will suit up against the Packers on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Suffers knee injury•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Vikings pick up fifth-year option•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Finishes year strong•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Snags second interception•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Nabs first interception•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Records 11 tackles in Monday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...