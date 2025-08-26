Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Cut by Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Ravens waived Mitchell-Paden on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell-Paden has spent the last four years with Cleveland and Baltimore but has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. He logged 102 offensive snaps across three preseason contests this summer, catching one pass for 11 yards.
