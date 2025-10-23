default-cbs-image
The Ravens waived Mitchell-Paden on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell-Paden's removal from the roster indicates that fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) is on track to play against the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell-Paden could opt to stay in Baltimore on the practice squad if he clears waivers or explore his options and join a team in need of depth at tight end.

