Kuemper will guard the home goal in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has gone 6-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .904 save percentage in nine games, though he's only face 30 shots on three of those outings. The 32-year-old will face arguably his toughest test yet in this round, as the the Oilers boast the playoffs' two leading scorers in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who both have 26 points in 12 appearances.