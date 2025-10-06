Solovyov was designated as a non-roster player by the Avalanche on Monday.

Solovyov was claimed off waivers by Colorado from Calgary on Friday and is likely still figuring out his visa. With that situation unresolved, the Avs will keep Jack Ahcan on the roster ahead of Tuesday's season opener versus the Kings. Once eligible to play, Solovyov should at least challenge Sam Malinski or Josh Manson for a spot on the blue line.