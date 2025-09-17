Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that Blackwood (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.

Although Blackwood's injury is considered to be more serious than a day-to-day concern, Bednar indicated that he expects the netminder to be healthy near the beginning of the regular season. It seems likely that Blackwood will be forced to miss some time during the preseason, which should allow Scott Wedgewood to see additional time in the crease.