Blackwood stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Blackwood surrendered three goals through two periods but recovered to keep Minnesota off the scoresheet the rest of the way, coming up big on the shootout to deny all four attempts as Colorado completed the comeback. Colorado has won three straight and six of its last eight, which is encouraging for Blackwood's fantasy outlook. With five wins out of six appearances during that eight-game stretch, the 29-year-old netminder should remain a reliable option between the posts across all formats. He owns a 2.10 GAA and a .920 save percentage since the beginning of November.