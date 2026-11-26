Blackwood posted a 28-save shutout in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canadiens.

Wedgewood got plenty of goal support to earn his second shutout in his last five games. He's 4-1-0 with seven goals allowed on 140 shots in that span. The 29-year-old continues to handle a starter's workload for the Avalanche, going 12-4-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. Expect Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood to split the next two games, as the Avalanche visit the Wild on Friday before hosting the Sharks on Saturday.