Necas recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Necas went pointless in the Avalanche's previous two games, but he bounced back in Wednesday's blowout with an excellent playmaking performance. His chemistry with Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon on the first line should keep Necas productive. Necas has five goals and nine assists (14 points) through 11 games in November.