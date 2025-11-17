Avalanche's Martin Necas: Deposits empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Necas has four goals and seven points during his active four-game point streak. He provided an insurance tally in the final minute of this contest to keep the streak going. Necas is up to 13 goals, 25 points, 42 shots on net, 22 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 19 appearances in a steady top-line role.
