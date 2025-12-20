Necas scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Necas had gone six games without a goal before tallying in the first period. He was limited to 16:57 of ice time after leaving the game briefly in the second period before returning for the third. The winger has just two goals over his last 15 outings, but he's been an elite playmaker with 19 helpers in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old has 15 goals, 46 points, 74 shots on net, 32 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-33 rating over 34 appearances.