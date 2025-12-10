Avalanche's Martin Necas: Playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas (illness) will be in the lineup versus the Predators on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Necas' ability to stay in the lineup despite feeling a little under the weather earlier in the day will delay the return of Gavin Brindley (lower body). Expect Necas to fill his usual top-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit.
