Necas (illness) will be in the lineup versus the Predators on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Necas' ability to stay in the lineup despite feeling a little under the weather earlier in the day will delay the return of Gavin Brindley (lower body). Expect Necas to fill his usual top-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit.

