Necas logged two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Necas' status boiled down to a true game-time decision, but he ended up playing 25:47 after battling through an illness. The 26-year-old has been assist-heavy in his last 11 games, racking up one goal and 15 helpers in that span. For the season, the winger is at 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) with 65 shots on net, 30 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-28 rating through 30 outings in a top-line role.