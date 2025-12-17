Necas recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Necas picked up multiple helpers for the fourth time in his last six games, though he hasn't scored a goal in that span. The 26-year-old forward continues to be a steady source of offense for the Avalanche. He's up to 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists), 70 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-32 rating over 33 appearances.