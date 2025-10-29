Necas scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Devils.

Necas saw his eight-game point streak end over the weekend in a loss to Boston, and he was also held off the scoresheet in the first game of a home-and-home set against New Jersey. He made sure the drought didn't reach three contests, burying his power-play tally 1:24 into Tuesday's high-scoring victory. The 26-year-old is up to seven goals, 13 points, 22 shots on net, 12 hits, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating across 11 appearances. Necas will continue to be consistently strong in most fantasy formats as a top-line player in a strong offense.