Necas scored a goal, distributed an assist, placed three shots on target and served four PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Necas helped bring the Avalanche back within two goals before later picking up a secondary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's tally in the third period. With the pair of points, Necas is up to 14 goals, 21 assists and 57 shots on goal through 27 games this season. Over his last eight games, Necas has four multi-point performances and continues to impress in his first full season in Colorado. Even after a career year of 83 points through 79 games a year ago, Necas is on track to post the first 100-plus point campaign of his career. With Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon alongside Necas on Colorado's top line, the trio has a chance to be the highest-scoring line in the league, giving the latter a chance to elevate himself to elite heights this season.