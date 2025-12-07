Necas picked up three assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Necas has five points, including four assists, in his last two games, and he has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past four contests. Necas is on pace for a mind-numbing 111 points, a pace that would best his previous career high by close to 30 points. Maintaining that level will be challenging, but Colorado has been a superb fit for the 26-year-old winger.