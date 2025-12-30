Necas scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Necas was a big playmaker early in December, but he's gotten a bit more selfish lately. He's potted five goals on 17 shots over his last five contests. Either as a finisher or a provider, Necas remains an elite source of offense. He has 19 goals, 50 points, 87 shots on net, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-38 rating through 38 outings this season.