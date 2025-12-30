Colton notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Colton has had a quiet December, earning just two assists with 23 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances this month. The 29-year-old can do better than that, but the Avalanche's current good health at forward has seen him slip into a bottom-six role. Colton is at 15 points, 80 shots, 88 hits and a plus-9 rating over 38 appearances this season and will be one of the Avalanche's most versatile options in the lineup.