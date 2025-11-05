Colton scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Colton's tally was his first since Oct. 9 versus the Mammoth. The 29-year-old remains a decent depth scorer with a physical edge in the Avalanche's middle six. Colton has six points, 26 shots on net, 35 hits, five PIM and a minus-1 rating over 14 outings this season.