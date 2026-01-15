Colton is questionable against the Predators on Friday due to a upper-body injury, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Colton joins a growing list of injured forwards in Colorado, as the team remains without Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) and Joel Kiviranta (lower body). The Avs were already practicing without a full complement of 12 forwards Thursday, so they may need multiple call-ups from the minors ahead of Friday's contest.