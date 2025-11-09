Colton logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

Colton helped out on third-period tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury. This was Colton's first multi-point effort of the season. The 29-year-old forward is firmly in a middle-six role for the Avalanche, and he's at two goals, six helpers, 29 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating over 15 appearances. He does just enough on offense to be an option in deep fantasy formats.