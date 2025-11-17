Colton scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Colton has two goals and three assists over his last six games. His tally Sunday tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period, and the Avalanche gained the lead just 1:19 later on a Victor Olofsson goal. Colton is up to three goals, 10 points, 39 shots, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances. His physical playing style makes him an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats, especially while he's seeing consistent middle-six minutes.