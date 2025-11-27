Colton scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Colton's unassisted tally at 3:39 of the first period was all the Avalanche ultimately needed in this blowout win. The 29-year-old winger has three goals and an assist over his last six outings. For the season, he's at five goals, 12 points, 55 shots, 58 hits and a plus-6 rating in 23 appearances, production that's earned him a spot on the second line in the absences of Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) and Gavin Brindley (lower body).