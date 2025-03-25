Girard (lower body) will play against Detroit on Tuesday, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Girard will return to action following a two-game absence and see time on the second power-play unit. He has contributed three goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 53 hits in 66 appearances this season. Girard will replace Erik Johnson (lower body) in Tuesday's lineup.